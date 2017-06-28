WorldTour Wrap: the secret nationals and planning Ian Stannard's summer - Road Cycling UK

The WorldTour took a break this week to make way for the various national road cycling championships going on throughout most of the cycling world.

This is a week where team allegiances go (sort of) out the window, with most of the big names finding themselves without their most important domestiques – drawn as they are from the international rosters of their respective WorldTour teams. This makes things a lot more chaotic, as some riders race with ten teammates, while others have two.

“What do you mean nobody was able to watch at home?” (pic – Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Riders with big ambitions at the Tour de France or Giro Rosa may not even show for nationals, while lower-tier teams will go all out to try and land a massive coup.

Wacky Races on the Isle of Man

As riders around the world competed to wear the assorted stripes, hoops, crests, spangly stars and heraldic flora and fauna of their respective country, the UK was not to be left out