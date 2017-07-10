WorldTour wrap: Aru attacks, Mickey Mouse mayhem and Peter Sagan hits the beach - Road Cycling UK

Fabio Aru thinks Chris Froome is some sort of race official

You know how Olympic running races have a person whose job it is to start proceedings by firing a pistol? And how in motor racing there are a whole gamut of different flags to be waved to begin and end a race?

It’s conceivable that what has happened here is Fabio has mistaken Froome for some kind of race official, who signals the start of the day’s action by shooting his hand into the air. The yellow jersey, Fabio assumes, is just a sign of Froome’s position in the race organisation, like those weird blazers the umpires wear at Wimbledon.

Fabio Aru suddenly remembers he has left the iron on in the team bus

It happens to the best of us, be it the iron, the hob or a pair of hair straighteners – that lurching feeling you get in the pit of your stomach as you realise you have left an appliance switched on at home.

Astana rider, Michael Valgren, who is Scandinavian and therefore really right-on about all things environmental, has already had a word with Fabio once this Tour about leaving lights on in the bus and the last thing Fabio wants is to get caught out again, and have to spend the entire rest day hearing about the relative merits of composting toilets.

The only option is to gas it up the climb in the hope he can reach the bus and switch off the iron before Michael gets there.

“Look out guys, meteorite!”

Chris Froome is not raising his hand for help, but rather, as a warning to Fabio

We don’t know what’s going on in the sky above the riders in this shot. There could easily be a meteorite hurtling towards the earth that Froome, who is famous for permanently staring at his stem, has luckily noticed in the reflection of his computer screen.

He raises his arm to point out the danger and Fabio is simply the fastest to react. The meteorite then burns up in the earth’s atmosphere and disaster is averted. Phew, what a relief.

Fabio Aru did not see the man dressed head-to-toe in bright yellow immediately in front of him whom he has been following around France for the past week raise his arm

I mean, anything’s possible, right?