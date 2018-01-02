British champion Nikki Brammeier and Canyon join forces to launch MUDIIITA pro cyclo-cross team - Road Cycling UK

British champion Nikki Brammeier and Canyon join forces to launch MUDIIITA pro cyclo-cross team

Brammeier's MUDIIITA project features pro team, academy, and CX clinics and coaching sessions

British cyclo-cross champion Nikki Brammeier has launched a new cyclo-cross project in partnership with Canyon – and will ride in the colours of the MUDIIITA Canyon Pro Team in 2018.

Brammeier and husband Matt, a three-time Irish road race champion who rides for Aqua Blue Sport, have launched the new team with the aim of increasing participation in the UK and creating ‘an achievable pathway to nurture young riders to the highest ranks of the sport’.

The MUDIIITA project incorporates a pro team, cyclo-cross academy, and CX clinics and coaching, with Canyon set to provide the new Inflite CF CLX ‘cross bike to the pro team.

Nikki Brammeier hopes to boost cyclo-cross participation and offer young riders a pathway to the top through her MUDIIITA project (Pic: Balint Hamvas)

Explaining the new project, Matt Brammeier said: “Our aim is to inspire a generation and create a realistic pathway through to the top tier of the sport.

“We wanted to bundle all the different steps of a young rider’s journey through the ranks together, and create a safe and professional environment where riders can focus fully on development and enjoyment of the sport.

“With the support of Canyon we are confident that this is the perfect pathway for cyclists of the future to reach their full potential.”

And commenting further on the partnership with Canyon, Nikki Brammeier said: “I’m super excited to bring Canyon on board as MUDIIITA’s title sponsor for the 2018/2019 season.

“I can’t wait to get going and start racing on the Inflite, the innovate design Canyon has brought to the table with this bike is super exciting.

Canyon’s innovative Inflite CF SLX Race, which Brammeier will race on this year, features a distinctive kinked toptube (Pic: Canyon)

“Canyon’s passion and drive to progress the sport of ‘cross aligns perfectly with that of the MUDIIITA project and we are looking forward to working closely together throughout various elements of the project.

“These shared passions and beliefs made our decision to join forces a total no brainer.”

Canyon’s marketing manager Nick Allen added: “Canyon are fully committed to investing in cyclo-cross with the aim of raising the profile of this sport and making it more accessible. This is why working with MUDIIITA makes perfect sense.“

You can find out about the MUDIIITA project at www.mudiiita.com

