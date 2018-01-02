British cyclo-cross champion Nikki Brammeier has launched a new cyclo-cross project in partnership with Canyon – and will ride in the colours of the MUDIIITA Canyon Pro Team in 2018.

Brammeier and husband Matt, a three-time Irish road race champion who rides for Aqua Blue Sport, have launched the new team with the aim of increasing participation in the UK and creating ‘an achievable pathway to nurture young riders to the highest ranks of the sport’.

The MUDIIITA project incorporates a pro team, cyclo-cross academy, and CX clinics and coaching, with Canyon set to provide the new Inflite CF CLX ‘cross bike to the pro team.