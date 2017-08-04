Next big thing: Tom Pidcock talks to RCUK - Road Cycling UK

It’s easy to forget Tom Pidcock only turned 18 at the end of July, given everything the Yorkshireman has packed into the 2017 season.

Not content with becoming national, European and world cyclo-cross champion in the winter, Pidcock carried his form into the road season, winning the Paris-Roubaix Juniors race, claiming a victory in Durham at the Tour Series and then being crowned national criterium champion.

Tom Pidcock only turned 18 last week, but has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

With a penchant for exuberant celebrations, Pidcock’s all-round ability has already drawn comparisons with two-time world road race champion Peter Sagan and earned him a contract with cyclo-cross legend Sven Nys’ cyclo-cross team for next year.

And all before he could legally buy a pint.

It’s fair to say Pidcock is one of the most talented junior riders to emerge out of the British scene. In the latest installment of our Q&A series with the stars of the future, we caught up with Pidcock to get the inside track on his rise to the top.