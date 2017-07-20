Tom Pidcock continues amazing 2017 by taking national crit title - Road Cycling UK

By the end of the month he had added the junior world ‘cross title to his national and European success – leading home an unprecedented British one-two-three on the Bieles, Luxembourg, course.

His bike-handling skills came to the fore again as he won the junior Paris-Roubaix title – following the likes of Geraint Thomas onto the top step of the podium.

Tom Pidcock powered away from Harry Tanfield and Jon Mould to win the 2017 British National Criterium Championships (pic – Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

And Pidcock then proved he could mix it with senior riders too, making history at the Tour Series when he won in Durham on just his second appearance in the criterium series.

Pidcock’s victory, on a course including the brutal, cobbled South Street climb, was the first ever by a guest rider in the nine years of the Tour Series.

Makes me feel better about @Tompid smashing the local chain gang. Well done https://t.co/X0QcEQEFTy — Jonathan Brownlee (@jonny_brownlee) July 19, 2017

He continued a stunning year with second place in the national junior road race in Wallingford, before his victory in Sheffield which saw him simply power away from his rivals on the tricky final run-in.

And the future is looking bright for Pidcock with Telenet-Fidea Lions signing up the prodigiously-talented teenager for the new ‘cross season, where he will work under Belgian ‘cross legend Sven Nys.