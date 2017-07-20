Tom Pidcock continues amazing 2017 by taking national crit title - Road Cycling UK

Rising British star Tom Pidcock’s incredible 2017 season continued with victory at the British National Circuit Race Championships in Sheffield on Wednesday (July 19).
Pidcock, who doesn’t turn 18 until July 30, added the blue, red and white-striped jersey to his junior world cyclo-cross title, victory at Paris-Roubaix Juniors and a solo win on the notoriously tough Durham Tour Series course.
He also won the junior national cross title in January, having already been crowned junior European champion late last year.
What a finish from @Tompid!
National Circuit Champ and he’s not 18 until next week! ????#CircuitChamps pic.twitter.com/ALiiJkI4h1
— Team GB (@TeamGB) July 19, 2017
