Tom Pidcock continues amazing 2017 by taking national crit title - Road Cycling UK

Reports

Tom Pidcock continues amazing 2017 by taking national crit title

Junior world 'cross champion powers to victory in Sheffield

Rising British star Tom Pidcock’s incredible 2017 season continued with victory at the British National Circuit Race Championships in Sheffield on Wednesday (July 19).

Pidcock, who doesn’t turn 18 until July 30, added the blue, red and white-striped jersey to his junior world cyclo-cross title, victory at Paris-Roubaix Juniors and a solo win on the notoriously tough Durham Tour Series course.

He also won the junior national cross title in January, having already been crowned junior European champion late last year.

Already dubbed a “mini Peter Sagan” thanks to his bike-handling, all-round ability and exuberant celebrations, Pidcock showed extraordinary power to accelerate away from Jon Mould (JLT-Condor) and Harry Tanfield (Bike Channel-Canyon) in the finale and add his latest victory to his palmares.

Pidcock’s incredible 2017 started in Bradford on January 5, when he soloed to victory in the junior race at the British National Cyclo-Cross Championships, celebrating superman-style over the finish line.

By the end of the month he had added the junior world ‘cross title to his national and European success – leading home an unprecedented British one-two-three on the Bieles, Luxembourg, course.

His bike-handling skills came to the fore again as he won the junior Paris-Roubaix title – following the likes of Geraint Thomas onto the top step of the podium.

Tom Pidcock powered away from Harry Tanfield and Jon Mould to win the 2017 British National Criterium Championships (pic – Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

And Pidcock then proved he could mix it with senior riders too, making history at the Tour Series when he won in Durham on just his second appearance in the criterium series.

Pidcock’s victory, on a course including the brutal, cobbled South Street climb, was the first ever by a guest rider in the nine years of the Tour Series.

He continued a stunning year with second place in the national junior road race in Wallingford, before his victory in Sheffield which saw him simply power away from his rivals on the tricky final run-in.

And the future is looking bright for Pidcock with Telenet-Fidea Lions signing up the prodigiously-talented teenager for the new ‘cross season, where he will work under Belgian ‘cross legend Sven Nys.

Tom Pidcock, cyclo-cross, superman, celebration, pic - Alex Whitehead-SWpix.com
Tom Pidcock, cyclo-cross, world champion, pic - Alex Whitehead-SWpix.com
Tom Pidcock, Durham, Tour Series, 2017, pic - Alex Whitehead-SWpix.com

Unsurprisingly, the Leeds rider has been the toast of the white rose county too, with Scott Thwaites – currently at the Tour de France – and triathlon superstar Jonny Brownlee among those to congratulate Pidcock online.

Olympic team pursuit champion Katie Archibald (Team WNT) won the women’s race, meanwhile, to take her first national crit title.

