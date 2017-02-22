Abu Dhabi Tour 2017 preview: Mark Cavendish vs Marcel Kittel, part two - Road Cycling UK

UCI WorldTour action returns this week, with both the sprinters and GC men looking to score some early points over their rivals at the Abu Dhabi Tour, which starts on Thursday (February 23).

Mark Cavendish will bid for his victories of the 2017 season against a stellar sprinting field which includes Dubai Tour winner Marcel Kittel, German champion Andre Greipel and rising star Caleb Ewan.

Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel will resume their rivalry at the Abu Dhabi Tour (pic – ANSA/RCS Sport)

And the GC men will then go wheel-to-wheel on the third of the race’s four stages, with victory atop Jebel Hafeet – the undulating Al Ain climb with an average gradient of eight per cent – almost certain guarantee overall success.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) are all among the leading climbers tempted to the United Arab Emirates.

With Eurosport broadcasting live from every stage, we’ve taken a closer look at the riders to look out for.