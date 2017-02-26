Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: Caleb Ewan wins stage four ahead of Mark Cavendish - Road Cycling UK

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) bagged his fifth win of the 2017 season to close out the Abu Dhabi Tour with victory on the Yas Marina Formula One circuit ahead of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

Ewan put his premature celebrations on stage two – where Marcel Kittel pipped him to the line – behind him to win on the rain-soaked circuit, with Cavendish having to come from too far back to add to his stage one win.

The Manx Missile did take home the green points classification jersey, however, while Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) – winner of stage three atop Jebel Hafeet – sealed overall victory.