Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: Marcel Kittel storms back to beat Mark Cavendish on stage two - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel underlined his position as the world’s number one sprinter with a perfectly-timed acceleration to beat Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish on stage two of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

Kittel started from well back in the final sprint, but negotiated his way through the wheels to latch onto Ewan’s tail, before bursting past him to win on the line.

Ewan, who had been just about to celebrate victory himself, was pipped into second, while race leader Cavendish finished third.