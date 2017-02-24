Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: Marcel Kittel storms back to beat Mark Cavendish on stage two - Road Cycling UK

Kittel threw to the line to snatch it, just as Ewan was preparing to throw his arms up to celebrate, and roared out his celebration – showing just what it meant to win after crashing the previous day.
Cavendish held on for third, retaining the red jersey in the process, though all eyes will turn to the climbers on stage three – with the winner on Jebel Hafeet likely to be crowned winner overall.
The sprinters, meanwhile, will duel once more on the Yas Marina circuit on the final day.
Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: stage two – result
1) Marcel Kittel (GER) – QuickStep Floors – 3.28.11hrs
2) Caleb Ewan (AUS) – Orica-Scott – ST
3) Mark Cavendish (GBR) – Dimension Data
4) Matteo Pelucchi (ITA) – Bora-hansgrohe
5) Phil Bauhaus (GER) – Team Sunweb
6) Elia Viviani (ITA) – Team Sky
7) Andrea Guardini (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates
8) Eduard Michael Grosu (ROM) – Nippo-Vini Fantini
9) Andre Greipel (GER) – Lotto-Soudal
10) Alexander Porsev (RUS) – Gazprom-RusVelo
General classification
1) Mark Cavendish (GBR) – Dimension Data – 8.05.03hrs
2) Marcel Kittel (GER) – QuickStep Floors +4″
3) Andre Greipel (GER) – Lotto-Soudal +8″
4) Marco Canola (ITA) – Nippo-Vini Fantini – ST
5) Caleb Ewan (AUS) – Orica-Scott
6) Manuele Mori (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates
7) Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +10″
8) Fabio Calabria (AUS) – Novo Nordisk +11″
9) Mirco Maestri (ITA) – Bardiani-CSF +12″
10) Kazushige Kuboki (JAP) – Nippo-Vini Fantini – ST
