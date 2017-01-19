Can Nairo Quintana do the Giro-Tour double in 2017?

Nairo Quintana is targeting a Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double in 2017, his Movistar team have confirmed, as the Colombian bids to become only the eighth rider to win both Grand Tours in the same year.

Having been crowned Vuelta a Espana champion in September, the 26-year-old could therefore hold all three Grand Tours come the end of July.

Already a Giro d’Italia champion in 2014, and a three-time Tour de France podium finisher, Quintana is undoubtedly among the best Grand Tour riders in the current peloton, so what chance does he have of completing the fabled double?