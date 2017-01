Vuelta a Espana 2017 route revealed: Alto de l'Angliru returns - Road Cycling UK

Eight summit finishes, including the fearsome Alto de l’Angliru, will feature in the 2017 Vuelta a Espana, which will start on French soil on Saturday August 19 and features just one individual time trial.

Two short mountain stages have also been included, to the Alto Hoya de la Mora and the aforementioned Alto de l’Angliru after a similarly short stage proved decisive in 2016. The Angliru, widely touted as the toughest climb in professional cycling, comes on the penultimate, meaning fireworks in the battle for the red jersey.

– Sixteen of the toughest climbs in professional cycling –

The 2017 race will begin outside of Spain for only the third time in the race’s history, with a team time trial in Nimes before the race heads to Gruissan and then into Andorra for stage three.