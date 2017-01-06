“The stakes are high and it’s a massive distance,” he said. “Once you get to the 54km territory, few riders are capable of reaching near that. I want to do it again but nothing is set in stone and I am focusing solely on being picked for the Giro.”

Dowsett’s biggest win on the road came at the Giro d’Italia, when we won the stage eight time trial at the 2013 Corsa Rosa, but was frustrated last year when – despite being in what he believed was the form of his life – injury ruled him out of the 2016 race.

The 28-year-old was on Movistar’s 11-strong longlist for the Giro and heavily fancied to take victory in at least one of the time trials, but collarbone surgery denied him a place on the Apeldoorn start line and heavily disrupted his season.

Ultimately, he did not start any of the season’s three Grand Tours in 2016 and Dowsett says he has ‘unfinished business’ at the Giro as a result as he targets the 67 kilometres of time trials in this year’s route.

“After missing the Giro last year through injury, I feel like I want to prove what I can do,” said Dowsett. “I will ride my usual race programme of Dubai Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Volta a Algarve and then hopefully I will be picked for the Giro d’Italia.”

Dowsett says he wishes to go ‘simply for the good time trials on offer and the chance to potentially help Nairo Quintana win the general classification’.