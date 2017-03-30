The route for the 101st Tour of Flanders has been tweaked, with a new start in Antwerp and the return of the Muur van Geraardsbergen cobbled climb for the race on Sunday (April 2).

Once again, however, there will be 18 ascents to tackle in all, as the Classics hard men bid for supremacy on the cobbles – led by pre-race favourite Greg van Avermaet, the Olympic champion. With rain forecast too, it will be a war of attrition over a series of short, steep climbs which will whittle the peloton down to decide the champion.

After 115km of flat roads to open the 260km race, the iconic Oude Kwaremont ascent kicks off proceedings before the bergs of Flanders come thick and fast.

Short, steep climbs are the order of the day at the Tour of Flanders (pic: Sirotti)

Stripping the peloton to size, and providing the platform for attacks, the Flandrian bergs have hosted plenty of memorable action during the race’s long history. It’s the unique terrain and cobbled roads of Flanders that has made the Ronde one of the highlights of the professional cycling calendar.

Here’s our guide to the climbs of the Tour of Flanders: what they’re like to ride, their history and their strategic importance in the race, including those most likely to be key in deciding who tops the podium come Sunday afternoon.