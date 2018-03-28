World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) rolls out as favourite for the 2018 Tour of Flanders, which takes place on Easter Sunday (April 1), as he looks to reclaim his crown from last year’s winner Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep Floors).

Sagan, in the rainbow jersey, and Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) headline a star-studded line-up for the second Monument of the year.

Philippe Gilbert soloed to victory at last year’s Tour of Flanders (Pic: BrakeThrough Media/QuickStep)

The Classics hard men will be joined in Antwerp, where the race gets underway, by Milan-San Remo winner Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), meanwhile, with the Shark of Messina looking for a second consecutive surprise Monument win.

– Where will the race be won? The 18 cobbled climbs of the 2018 Tour of Flanders –

Having had the likes of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Harelbeke to hone their form, all attention now turns to the big one – 18 cobbled climbs, mostly packed into the latter half of the 267km route.

But who will emerge victorious on Sunday, and add their name to the illustrious roll of honour?