Niki Terpstra wins 2018 Tour of Flanders: "Everything went perfect for me" - Road Cycling UK

The stars aligned for Niki Terpstra at the Tour of Flanders, as the Dutchman soloed to victory to seal his second Monument success – four years after winning Paris-Roubaix.

Terpstra attacked on the run-in to the final ascent of Oude Kwaremont, dropping Milan-San Remo winners and Flanders debutant Vincenzo Nibali in the process.

And the QuickStep Floors rider never looked back, repeating his solo victories at Le Samyn and E3 Harelbeke from earlier this season with the biggest prize on the Flandrien calendar.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was second, while 2017 winner – Terpstra’s QuickStep Floors team-mate – Philippe Gilbert rounded off the podium.

And Terpstra – the first Dutchman to win the race in more than 30 years – says victory fulfilled a career-long dream.