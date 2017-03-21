Gent-Wevelgem 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

World champion Peter Sagan rolls out for Gent-Wevelgem as defending champion on Sunday, as the cobbled Classics action continues to come thick and fast.

Sagan will face competition from sprinters like Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in what is regarded a ‘sprinter’s Classic’, but a bunch gallop is far from guaranteed with the cobbled Kemmelberg climb among the day’s chief obstacles.

Peter Sagan is flanked on last year’s podium by Sep Vanmarcke and Viacheslav Kuznetsov (pic: Sirotti)

Success for Cavendish – or any of the seven Brits on the startline – would be the first instance of a British winner at Gent-Wevelgem since Barry Hoban in 1974.

– Cobbled Classics: six riders to watch this week –

But with Sagan favourite, and former winners John Degenkolb, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tom Boonen on the startline, it could be anyone’s race.

And you can follow the action live on British Eurosport. Here’s when to tune in…