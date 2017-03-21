Cobbled Classics: six riders to watch this week - Road Cycling UK

Attention turns to Flanders this week, starting with Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday (March 22), before E3 Harelbeke and then Gent-Wevelgem as preparations for the Tour of Flanders ramp up.

No sooner has the dust settled on the Via Roma after Michal Kwiatkowski’s Milan-San Remo win than the Classics specialists head to Belgium to tackle the cobbled Hellingen.

The Flandrian cobbles take centre stage for the next fortnight (pic – Sirotti)

Dwars door Vlaanderen is a WorldTour race for the first time this year, joining E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem on cycling’s top tier, while all three build up to the big one: the 101st Tour of Flanders on Sunday April 2.

With cobbles to tackle, and the Flemish weather to negotiate these are far more than just warm-up races, however.

Here’s what to look out for during the next week of racing.