Greg van Avermaet will head into the Tour of Flanders as the first man to win all three of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem in the same year since 1981.

BMC Racing’s Belgian Olympic champion beat Jens Keukeleire in a two-up sprint to win Gent-Wevelgem, just two days after beating compatriots Phlippe Gilbert and Oliver Naesen to win E3 Harelbeke.

And the 31-year-old admits he will go into Sunday’s Tour of Flanders as pre-race favourite as he bids to add a first Monument win to his palmares.