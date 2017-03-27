On that occasion, Van Avermaet marked moves by Belgian champion Gilbert and his QuickStep Floors’ team-mate Tom Boonen on the Taaienberg cobbled climb.
And on Oude Kwaremont – which could again prove pivotal at the Tour of Flanders too – the two slipped clear of their rivals with only Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) able to follow.
Gilbert and Van Avermaet are former BMC Racing team-mates, though the latter’s presence in the team often meant Gilbert – better known for his performances in the Ardennes Classics – was overlooked for the cobbles.
Nevertheless, all three men in the break worked well together and that commitment paid off as they came into Harelbeke with a big advantage.
Naesen led the sprint out, but it was Van Avermaet who took victory to reiterate his form on the ‘Mini Tour of Flanders’.
“When you win, the team gets stronger and more confident,” he said post-race. “It’s good to start [the monuments] with confidence. They know I’m ready. When the team leader is strong, the helpers are strong.”
E3 Harelbeke 2017: result
1) Greg van Avermaet (BEL) – BMC Racing – 4.48.17hrs
2) Philippe Gilbert (BEL) – QuickStep Floors – ST
3) Oliver Naesen (BEL) – Ag2r-La Mondiale
4) Luke Durbridge (AUS) – Orica-Scott +40”
5) Lukas Postlberger (AUT) – Bora-hansgrohe +41”
6) Michael Valgren (DEN) – Astana +52”
7) Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida – ST
8) Tom Boonen (BEL) – QuickStep Floors
9) Dylan van Baarle (NED) – Cannondale-Drapac
10) Alberto Bettiol (ITA) – Cannondale-Drapac
Gent-Wevelgem 2017: result
1) Greg van Avermaet (BEL) – BMC Racing – 5.39.05hrs
2) Jens Keukeleire (BEL) – Orica-Scott – ST
3) Peter Sagan (SVK) – Bora-hansgrohe +6”
4) Niki Terpstra (NED) – QuickStep Floors – ST
5) John Degenkolb (GER) – Trek-Segafredo
6) Tom Boonen (BEL) – QuickStep Floors
7) Jens Debusschere (BEL) – Lotto-Soudal
8) Michael Matthews (AUS) – Team Sunweb
9) Fernando Gaviria (COL) – QuickStep Floors
10) Sacha Modolo (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates
