Paris-Roubaix 2018: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

After the cobbled climbs of Flanders, the WorldTour’s Classics hard men turn their attention to the bone-shaking pavé of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday (April 8).
The race is not dubbed the Hell of the North for nothing – with 29 cobbled sectors sure to throw up plenty of enthralling action, with Olympic champ Greg van Avermaet rolling out as defending champion.
It all leads up to a grandstand finish on the Roubaix Velodrome, where world champion Peter Sagan and Tour of Flanders winner Niki Terpstra will also be among the contenders hoping to dethrone Van Avermaet.
Who will be taking home the cobblestone trophy this time out? You can watch the action live on Eurosport – who will be broadcasting the entire race on Sunday.
Here’s when to tune in…
Paris-Roubaix 2017: TV schedule
Sunday April 8 LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 10am Highlights: British Eurosport – 7pm, 9.30pm
Monday April 9 Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 6am, 5.30pm; British Eurosport 2 – 3pm, 9.30pm
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share