Paris-Roubaix 2018: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

After the cobbled climbs of Flanders, the WorldTour’s Classics hard men turn their attention to the bone-shaking pavé of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday (April 8).

The race is not dubbed the Hell of the North for nothing – with 29 cobbled sectors sure to throw up plenty of enthralling action, with Olympic champ Greg van Avermaet rolling out as defending champion.

– Paris-Roubaix 2018 preview: who will win the Queen of the Classics? –

It all leads up to a grandstand finish on the Roubaix Velodrome, where world champion Peter Sagan and Tour of Flanders winner Niki Terpstra will also be among the contenders hoping to dethrone Van Avermaet.

Daniel Oss leads team-mate – and eventual winner – Greg van Avermaet across the Paris-Roubaix cobbles (Pic: Sirotti)

Who will be taking home the cobblestone trophy this time out? You can watch the action live on Eurosport – who will be broadcasting the entire race on Sunday.

Here’s when to tune in…