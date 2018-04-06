Paris-Roubaix 2018 preview: who will win the Queen of the Classics? - Road Cycling UK

Tour of Flanders champion Niki Terpstra (QuickStep Floors) is one of four former winners set for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday (April 8) as attention switches from the cobbled bergs of Flanders to the bone-jarring pavé.

Terpstra won at Paris-Roubaix in 2014, and will be among the leading contenders again this year after a stellar Spring Classics season.

Defending champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) will wear dossard number one, meanwhile, while John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) are the other former winners set for the start line.

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and last year’s runner-up Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep Floors) are other big names on the startlist, while the British flag will be flown by Team Sky’s Welsh trio of Geraint Thomas, Luke Rowe and Owain Doull, and former podium finisher Ian Stannard.

Let’s take a closer look at the route and the riders to watch on Sunday…