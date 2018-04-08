Peter Sagan wins Paris-Roubaix 2018 in two-up sprint - Road Cycling UK

World champion Peter Sagan says he reaped the rewards of arriving at Paris-Roubaix fresher than ever before, after the Bora-hansgrohe man claimed his first ever victory in the race.

Sagan outsprinted Silvan Dillier (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the Roubaix Velodrome, after breaking free from the bunch with more than 50km still to race.

The result was overshadowed hours after the race finished, however, when it emerged Verandas Willems-Crelan rider Michael Goolaerts had died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during the race.

“All the thoughts and prayers of the @BORAhansgrohe team and myself are with Michael Goolaerts,” Sagan wrote. “Such sad news…”