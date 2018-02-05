Evie Richards and Ben Tulett made British cyclo-cross history as they both claimed gold medals at the 2018 UCI World Cyclo-Cross Championships in Valkenburg – the first time British riders have topped the podium in two different races at the ‘cross worlds.

Tulett got the ball rolling in the junior men’s race – becoming Britain’s second consecutive world champion in the age group after Tom Pidcock’s 2017 win.

And Richards made it two from two later in the day with a storming ride in the women’s under-23 race – overcoming a late gear issue to win back the rainbow jersey she first won in 2016.

Richards’ victory makes her Britain’s first ever multiple world ‘cross champion, but she was keen to highlight the work of those around her despite her individual record.