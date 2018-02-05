Tulett’s victory was in stark contrast to Richards’ – the 16-year-old starting conservatively before powering away on foot on the second lap.
-
UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2018 – results
- Men’s Elite: 1) Wout van Aert (BEL); 2) Michael Vanthourenhout (BEL); 3) Mathieu van der Poel (NED)
- Women’s Elite: 1) Sanne Cant (BEL); 2) Katie Compton (USA); 3) Lucinda Brand (NED)
- Men’s Under-23: 1) Eli Iserbyt (BEL); 2) Joris Nieuwenhuis (NED); 3) Yan Gras (FRA)
- Women’s Under-23: 1) EVIE RICHARDS (GBR); 2) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED); 3) Nadja Heigl (AUT)
- Men’s Junior: 1) BEN TULETT (GBR); 2) Tomas Kopecky (CZE); 3) Ryan Kamp (NED)
After a ding-dong battle with Czech rider Tomas Kopecky, Tulett eventually pulled away on the final lap to claim victory – the fourth British win in the men’s junior race after Pidcock last year, Roger Hammond in 1992 and Stuart Marshall in 1986.
After two British wins in the opening two races, however, the rest of the Championships belonged to Belgium.
Sanne Cant claimed her second consecutive elite women’s victory after an epic battle on the muddy course with America’s Katie Compton; Nikki Brammeier finished 11th and Helen Wyman was 13th.
The following day saw Pidcock roll out as favourite in the under-23 men’s race after stepping up an age level in style with a success-packed winter campaign, but he struggled from the off and eventually finished 15th,with Belgium’s Eli Iserbyt taking gold.
Finally, Wout van Aert claimed his third consecutive win in the men’s elite race with a dominant performance – eventually finishing more than two minutes ahead of his nearest challengers.
Ian Field was Britain’s sole representative in the race, claiming 33rd place in what he described as one of the hardest world championship races he has ever competed in.
