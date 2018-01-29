Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards bid for more UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in strong British line-up - Road Cycling UK

Rising stars Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards will bid for more UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships success after being named in a 13-strong British team which also features World Cup stars Helen Wyman and Nikki Brammeier.

Taking place in Valkenburg next weekend, Saturday February 3 and Sunday February 4, Pidcock and Richards are among Great Britain’s biggest medal hopes.

Pidcock won the junior world title last year, leading home a British one-two-three ahead of team-mates Ben Turner and Dan Tulett, and all three will step up to under-23 level this time out.

Indeed, Pidcock has won four rounds of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup at under-23 level, and will roll out among the favourites on the tricky Valkenburg course.