Getting into cyclo-cross

While the domestic cyclo-cross season is drawing to a close, the international campaign is reaching its crescendo with this weekend’s World Championships in Valkenburg, where Ian Field will be part of a 13-strong British contingent racing in the Netherlands.

Field will be Great Britain’s sole entrant in the elite men’s field and the 31-year-old has valiantly flown his nation’s flag in cyclo-cross since taking his first British title in 2013. Having moved to Flanders and immersed himself in cyclo-cross culture in a country where mud and knobbly tyres are almost as iconic as frites and beer, Field earnt the nickname ‘Field de Brit’ from Belgian fans, going shoulder-to-shoulder with the sport’s best riders in World Cups and Superprestige races, week-in-week-out.

If you’ve been following this series through the season, where I’ve been taking my first steps into the world of cyclo-cross, it’s been a disappointing end to the campaign for me, with was due to be my final race being cancelled. I’ll use my final blog to re-cap the season, including a windswept race across the badlands of Gravesend, but with the worlds fast-approaching, it seems a good opportunity to catch up with Field, who this year won the National Trophy Series for the fifth time in a row.