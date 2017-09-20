Tom Dumoulin wins world time trial gold as Chris Froome finishes third - Road Cycling UK

The Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin is the elite men’s world time trial champion, storming to a comprehensive victory on the testing course in Bergen as Great Britain’s Chris Froome finished third.
Dumoulin claimed gold ahead of Primoz Roglic (Slovenia), with Froome claiming bronze – his first individual medal at the UCI Road World Championships.
Dumoulin’s victory, a day after compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten won gold in the women’s event, arrived courtesy of a dominant ride – stopping the clock in 44.41.00, almost a minute faster than Roglic.
Froome was always off the pace, ultimately finishing third at 81 seconds slower than the Dutchman, but still claimed the tenth British medal in the event since it was introduced in 1994.
