Tom Dumoulin wins world time trial gold as Chris Froome finishes third - Road Cycling UK

A lot of pre-race attention was focussed on whether riders would change bikes for the final climb or not and the first rider onto the course, Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko, made a hash of his attempt to do exactly that.

Lutsenko struggled to clip into his road bike, and required several pushes outside of the red carpet that was designated for bike swaps.

His problems were not reflective of those who followed, however, with riders evenly split between sticking with their TT bike and swapping.

Great Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart, racing in place of national time trial champion Steve Cummings – who dropped out having focussed on, and then not been selected for, the road race – was hampered in his effort by a crash, and a tight chest, and finished off the pace.

In his place, the early pace-setters included Laurens de Plus (Belgium) in 47.16, while Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) put 51 seconds into him.

An indicator of Dumoulin’s likely tactics came when Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) swapped bikes and promptly set a new fastest time of 46.15, while Froome’s trade team-mates Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) and Gianni Moscon (Italy) stuck with their Pinarello Bolides and set superb times of 46.09.75 and 46.10.49 respectively.

Both Team Sky men were within a second of Nelson Oliveira (Portugal), who set the new clubhouse lead with a time of 46.09.52.