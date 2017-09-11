Chris Froome: Tour-Vuelta double probably my greatest achievement - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome called his historic Grand Tour double his ‘greatest achievement’ after sealing his maiden Vuelta a Espana triumph to follow July’s Tour de France win.

Froome is the first man ever to win the Tour and then go on to win the Vuelta, and only the third rider to win both in the same season – Bernard Hinault and Jacques Anquetil both achieved the double when the Vuelta was the season’s first Grand Tour.

Froome’s 11th place on the final stage was also enough to win the green points classification jersey, becoming the third Brit to win top the classification after Malcolm Elliott in 1989 and Mark Cavendish in 2010.

And the Team Sky man was quick to pay tribute to his team-mates as, after four top-five finishes (three of which saw him finish runner-up) in the Spanish Grand Tour, Froome finally topped the Vuelta podium.