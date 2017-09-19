Rising British star Tom Pidcock’s stunning year continued with the Yorkshireman storming to junior time trial gold at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

Pidcock, already the national, European and world junior cyclo-cross champion, national criterium champion, and winner of the Paris-Roubaix junior race, the Junior Tour of Wales and a round of the Tour Series this season, put in a blistering effort against the clock to claim his second rainbow jersey.

– Next big thing: Tom Pidcock talks to RCUK –

The 18-year-old stopped the clock on the rolling 21.1km course in 28.02 minutes – 12 seconds faster than second-placed Antonio Puppio – to become the first British rider to win a medal in the event.

He joins former winners including Fabian Cancellara, Marcel Kittel, Taylor Phinney, Michal Kwiatkowski and Bob Jungels in the record books.