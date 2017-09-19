Tom Pidcock claims junior time trial gold at 2017 UCI Road World Championships - Road Cycling UK

Tom Pidcock claims junior time trial gold at 2017 UCI Road World Championships

Rising British star's stunning year continues with second rainbow jersey of 2017

Rising British star Tom Pidcock’s stunning year continued with the Yorkshireman storming to junior time trial gold at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

Pidcock, already the national, European and world junior cyclo-cross champion, national criterium champion, and winner of the Paris-Roubaix junior race, the Junior Tour of Wales and a round of the Tour Series this season, put in a blistering effort against the clock to claim his second rainbow jersey.

The 18-year-old stopped the clock on the rolling 21.1km course in 28.02 minutes – 12 seconds faster than second-placed Antonio Puppio – to become the first British rider to win a medal in the event.

He joins former winners including Fabian Cancellara, Marcel Kittel, Taylor Phinney, Michal Kwiatkowski and Bob Jungels in the record books.

Tom Pidcock added junior world time trial gold to his list of victories for 2017 (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Pidcock was fastest through the first two intermediate time checks to book his place in the hot seat, but faced a nervous wait as home rider Andreas Leknessund bettered him at both checkpoints.

But when the Norwegian faded in the final kilometres, where Pidcock had timed his effort to perfection, the Otley-born was able to celebrate victory.

“I knew a podium was a possibility, but I didn’t really think I’d take the lead and then hold it all the way to the finish like that,” he admitted.

Tom Pidcock, UCI Road World Championships 2017 (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)
Tom Pidcock, time trial, rest, recovery, water, 2017, UCI Road World Championships, pic - Simon Wilkinson-SWpix.com
Tom Pidcock, rainbow jersey, world time trial champion, junior, Pic - Alex Whitehead-SWpix.com

Pidcock is the first British rider to claim an individual medal at this year’s UCI Road World Championships, though Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull won team time trial bronze with Team Sky.

Pidcock’s fellow junior men’s time trial competitor Fred Wright finished 19th, 57 seconds slower than his compatriot.

In the men’s under-23 race, meanwhile, Scott Davies finished tenth on the 37km course, with a time of 48.49 – 1’43” slower than Danish winner Mikkel Bjerg.

In the women’s junior race, Pfeiffer Georgi finished seventh, completing the 16.1km course in 24.42, while team-mate Lauren Dolan was 27th – the latter completing the course despite suffering huge abrasions on her leg in a crash in the final kilometres.

Pidcock – who will ride for Sven Nys’ Telenet-Fidea Lions during the cyclo-cross season, before riding with Team Wiggins on the road next year – will now next be in action in the junior men’s road race on Saturday (September 23).

Topics:

UCI Road World Championships 2017

