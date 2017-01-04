Who is Stephen Park, British Cycling's new performance director? - Road Cycling UK

Purnell might serve as useful model: one who has transferred skills from an entirely different sport to bring success to the national cycling team, even if the most advanced bicycle can hardly compare to the sophistication of a Formula One car.

Experience within cycling is important, but it is clearly not everything, evidenced by Purnell’s ability to gain the confidence of athletes like Mark Cavendish. The Manxman rode his English Institute of Sport bike to World Championship glory with Wiggins in London last March, but by Rio was on Purnell’s Cervélo-branded machine.

Further evidence for the technocrat model can be found in the success achieved by Sir Clive Woodward with the England rugby team, winning the World Cup in 2003, and in Woodward’s subsequent success in the performance director role at the British Olympic Association.

Park will begin his new appointment with a significant head start in the off-track machinations of elite performance: in the winning of hearts and minds within the Manchester Velodrome and the battle for funding beyond.

Park’s primary goal is to keep Great Britain on top of the cycling medal table at the Olympic Games (pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

He knows what it takes to focus a large organisation on success and in this regard the substitution of boats for bikes is unlikely to hamper him.

Park will start his new job in the earliest phase of the Olympic cycle for the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Barring disaster, he will end the cycle in the same position, even if the good ship British Cycling, once so impervious to the tides of fortune, finds itself adrift in deep and choppy waters (Ian Drake, the federation’s long-term CEO, will leave the helm in April). The appointment of a sailor, and such a successful one at that, might prove to be timely indeed.