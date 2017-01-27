Mark Cavendish to start season with Dubai Tour 2017 sprinting showdown against Marcel Kittel - Road Cycling UK

Dubai Tour winners

2014 – Taylor Phinney

2015 – Mark Cavendish

2016 – Marcel Kittel

Cavendish will be joined in Dubai – at the race he won overall in 2015 – by new British team-mate Scott Thwaites, along with three key cogs of his lead-out train in Mark Renshaw, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Bernie Eisel.

Kittel will start as defending champion, meanwhile, having kicked off his QuickStep career by winning two stages and the overall title in Dubai last year.

This year’s race will feature five stages, as opposed to just four, though it retains the same sprint-friendly character as the last two editions.

Marcel Kittel won the Dubai Tour in 2016, and Cavendish in 2015 – a sprinter should win again in 2017, particularly with the addition of a fourth sprint-friendly stage (pic – Ansa)

Save for coastal crosswinds, the fast men should have the chance to go wheel-to-wheel on Palm Jumeirah on stage one and Ras al Khaimah on stage two.

While stage three features a short climb halfway through it should not be enough to foil the sprinters, though stage four’s summit finish on Hatta Dam – with a gradient of 17 per cent towards the summit – will suit the rouleurs better.

Finally, the pan-flat Dubai City circuit completes a race which should come down to bonus seconds clocked at the finish line and at the two intermediate sprints each day.