Dubai Tour 2017: Marcel Kittel draws first blood; Mark Cavendish third on flat tyre - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) drew first blood in the battle for sprinting supremacy with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) after outsprinting the Manxman and Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) to win stage one of the 2017 Dubai Tour.

Cavendish suffered a late puncture, while Kittel’s sprint train fired perfectly in contrast to deliver the German to the line in stunning fashion.

Cavendish, meanwhile, held on for third place behind Groenewegen despite riding the final four kilometres with a puncture.

British champion Adam Blythe was also in the mix, in his first race for Aqua Blue Sport, as he finished just inside the top ten but there was no stopping Kittel and QuickStep.