UCI WorldTour 2017: which team has the best kit? - Road Cycling UK

The UCI WorldTour comprises 18 teams in 2017, with the racing action getting underway at the Tour Down Under on January 17 and the new expanded calendar running through to the end of the much-anticipated Tour of Guangxi on October 24.

With 37 races in all, there will be plenty of opportunity to get familiar with the latest kits from the top teams in men’s professional cycling, with some eye-catching new designs hitting the peloton in 2017.

New teams like Bahrain-Merida and new sponsors like UAE-Abu Dhabi mean plenty of new colours to get your head around in the bunch.

So, to help you out, we’ve rounded up all 18 UCI WorldTour kits – and, as ever, ranked and rated them. Who comes out on top in 2017? Read on…

18) FDJ

French team FDJ were bottom of our pile last year, and have stuck with the same blue, white and red design for 2017 – so we’re leaving them exactly where they were.