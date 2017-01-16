UCI WorldTour 2017 team bike round-up: who's riding what? - Road Cycling UK

WorldTour team bikes 2017

Race Tech

UCI WorldTour 2017 team bike round-up: who’s riding what?

With the start of the 2017 season upon us, which bikes can you expect to see in action over the next ten months?

The WorldTour is a smorgasbord of the latest bike technology – a platform for manufacturers to showcase their latest and greatest framesets, for groupset manufacturers to their launch their newest innovations, and for team partners an opportunity to get their names plastered over pro steeds.

The start of the season sees cycling’s sponsorship merry-go-round go into overdrive, with new bike, component and kit combinations for a number of teams. This year we’ve seen British brand Factor join the WorldTour with Ag2r La Mondiale, with Focus dropping out of the top-tier as a result.

Meanwhile, Astana and Bora-hansgrohe have swapped bike sponsors, with the Kazakh team now on Argon 18 machines, while Specialized have followed world champion Peter Sagan to Bora.

Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F10 team bike 2017
Expect to see Team Sky riders aboard the Pinarello Dogma F10 in 2017

Colnago, who slipped out of the WorldTour in 2016, return for the new campaign having signed up as bike supplier to the fledgling UAE Abu Dhabi team. You’ll see former Team Sky rider Ben Swift on the Italian marque’s bikes this year.

With new models also released – the launch of Pinarello’s Dogma F10 is the big news at the start of the season but we’re sure to see more bikes break cover through the season – there’s plenty to feast your eyes on.

As for groupsets, Shimano continue to be the dominant supplier in the WorldTour, with no less than eight teams officially supplied by the Japanese manufacturer, and a further six opting to use Shimano components (though of those, Astana and Dimension Data, will switch to FSA and Rotor’s new groupsets when they become available). That leaves three teams with Campagnolo groupsets and just one, Katusha-Alpecin, sporting SRAM components.

While Shimano unveiled the latest version of Dura-Ace Di2 in July 2016, it’s only beginning to enter production, with a smattering of components on show at the season-opening Tour Down Under. Expect the visibility of Shimano’s flagship groupset to increase as availability improves.

What about disc brakes? With discs now once again permitted for use in the pro peloton, expect to see disc-equipped races in select races this season – most likely in the Classics. While disc brakes will undoubtedly begin to infiltrate the peloton, rim brakes are still very much the order of the day.

There’s plenty going on, then, so let’s take a closer look at the bikes being used by each of the 18 teams in the WorldTour in 2017.

Ag2r La Mondiale

For the previous few seasons, we’ve seen the likes of Jean-Christophe Peraud and Romain Bardet aboard bikes from German brand Focus, but it’s all change in this respect with a switch to former Tour de France green jersey winner Baden Cooke’s Factor Bikes.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
British-born brand Factor are new to the WorldTour for the 2017 campaign (Pic: Factor Bikes)

Factor are relatively small when compared to the heavyweights, but the arsenal of framesets at the disposal of Bardet and co include the lightweight O2, while the One aero bike is to be redesigned to mirror the geometry of the O2, with an expected launch ahead of the Tour de France. There’s also the forthcoming Slick TT bike, which we can expect to break cover sooner rather than later.

The bikes are built up using a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset – an interesting switch from SRAM’s Red eTap groupset the team helped develop – and will continue to use Mavic wheels for the 2017 season. The bikes are finished with an SRM power meter, Black Inc finishing kit and CeramicSpeed bearings, as well as each rider’s choice of Fizik saddle.

Frame manufacturer: Factor
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Mavic

Astana

Kazakh squad Astana have also changed their bike sponsors for 2017, with Argon 18 incoming at the cost of Specialized. It’s part of a Peter Sagan-led merry-go-round, with the double world champion effectively taking the American brand with him – along with a chunk of cash to help fund the move – from the now-defunct Tinkoff squad.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Argon 18 now supply Astana. While this bike is pictured with a prototype FSA WE semi-wireless groupset, the team will use Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components until WE enters full production (Pic: Astana)

As a result, Argon took the opportunity to fill the void at Astana, maintaining their spot on the biggest stage. Frameset choice for Astana include the climber’s likely choice, the Gallium Pro (pictured above), and the Nitrogen Pro wind-cheating aero bike. The unimaginatively named E-118 will be available for time trials, while we can expect peeks of the forthcoming Gallium Pro Disc in Astana’s new predominantly-black bike paint job over the season too.

Astana’s relationship with FSA has been extended and will see the recently-revealed electronic WE groupset festoon the bikes once its available. For now, however, Astana, who were riding Campagnolo components last year, will use Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gears.

Otherwise, FSA supply the finishing kit and the wheels come from Vision, an FSA subsidiary. Schwalbe tyres, Prologo saddles and Power2Max power meters complete the look.

Frame manufacturer: Argon 18
Groupset: FSA
Wheels: Vision

Bahrain-Merida

The new Bahrain-Merida team, built on the Grand Tour prowess of Vincenzo Nibali, naturally use Merida bikes as part of their title sponsorship deal. The brand has effectively shifted focus from the old Lampre-Merida team in a move that looks to be a like-for-like swap, except this time with extra Middle-Eastern money thrown in.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
The new Bahrain-Merida team of Vincenzo Nibali has two main road bikes at its disposal: the Scultura and Reacto (Pic: Bahrain-Merida)

The rides include the lightweight Scultura, as well as the Scultura Disc seen last year at Paris-Roubaix. There’s also the Reacto Team aero bike, of which we expect to see a disc-ready version soon, and Warp TT frame.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Here’s the Reacto aero bike. As an aside, we think the blue and red paintjob looks great (Pic: Bahrain-Merida)

All the bikes will make use of Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset components, paired with an SRM power meter. Fulcrum provide the wheels, wrapped in Continental rubber, while the cockpit components come from FSA and the saddles from Prologo. It’s all set off in a svelte and classy navy blue, red and white paintjob.

Frame manufacturer: Merida
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Fulcrum

BMC Racing Team

BMC are a team that clearly believe in consistency of equipment, and why not? It’s almost as you were for 2017, with full Shimano sponsorship coming in the form of Dura-Ace Di2 and a full range of Dura-Ace wheels. 3T continue to provide the cockpit components, with the saddles once again coming from Fizik and powers meters from SRM.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Rohan Dennis looks happy with his BMC Teammachine, wihich has a new red paintjob to boot (Pic: BMC Racing)

As you might expect from a bike brand that owns its own team, the frames all come from BMC, with the race bike of choice, the Teammachine SLR01, headlining. The GranFondo 01 RBX frame is likely to be seen whenever cobbles play a significant role in the outcome of a race, while the aforementioned Timemachine time trial bike completes the line-up.

We said it was almost as you were; the team make the switch from Continental rubber to Vittoria tyres for 2017, and a brighter, all-red colour scheme should help the bikes stand out in the peloton.

Frame manufacturer: BMC
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano

Bora-hansgrohe

Unless you’ve had your head in the sand since August and missed the recent images of Peter Sagan with his new team on his custom-painted bike – as is the world champion’s style – you’ll have noticed that he’s taken Specialized with him to the Bora-hansgrohe team, replacing ex-title sponsors Argon 18.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
World champion Peter Sagan may have a new team, but he’s still on the same Specialized Venge ViAS bike (Pic: Sirotti)

As a result, the German team use the full range of the Californian brand’s bikes, including the Venge ViAS aero bike, Tarmac all-rounder, disc-only Roubaix and TT-specific Shiv, as well as in-house Roval wheels.

The bikes are built up using Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components, with Shimano subsidiary PRO providing the finishing kit. As well as providing the frames and wheels, Specialized also supply the team’s tyres and saddles. The team continues to use 4iiii power meters.

Frame manufacturer: Specialized
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Roval

Cannondale-Drapac

Like BMC and Bahrain-Merida, Cannondale-Drapac have a natural stable of bikes to choose from because of their title sponsorship. The bikes include the latest SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod, launched last year as well as the Synapse endurance bike for the Classics season.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
The Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod was updated in 2016 and continues to be the bike of choice for Cannondale-Drapac (Pic: Sirotti)

Cannondale also provide the SiSL2 chainset, paired with an SRM power meter, while the rest of the groupset components come from Shimano.

Otherwise, Cannondale-Drapac’s partnership with wheel sponsors Mavic continues into 2017, and the team continues to make use of FSA finishing kit, including K-Force bars, stems and seatposts, plus Fizik saddles.

Frame manufacturer: Cannondale
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Mavic

Dimension Data

Dimension Data continue their partnership with Cervelo for the 2017 season and will also continue to use the aero S5 as their race weapon. The distinctive frame, coupled with the exclusive use of Enve hoops, will complete the Africa-based team’s characteristic look, with the likes of Mark Cavendish and Steve Cummings aboard.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
The aero Cervelo S5 is the weapon of choice for the Dimension Data team (Pic: Dimension Data)

With no standout GC contenders in the roster and Cavendish tending to make the headlines for the team, it’s perhaps unsurprising that a lightweight R5 hasn’t as often been seen under the riders as yet, but it too is available, alongside the P5 time trial bike.

Where the 2017 build may change is in the groupset, which will transition over to the Rotor Uno hydraulic setup once its out of development and more readily available to the team. Until then, as with Astana’s tie-up with FSA, we’ll see Dura-Ace Di2 components with a Rotor power meter.

As last year, Rotor will still supply the crankset and it’s otherwise a who’s who of premium components, including Enve wheels and finishing kit, as well as parts from CeramicSpeed, Selle Italia and Speedplay pedals.

Frame manufacturer: Cervelo
Groupset: Rotor
Wheels: Enve

FDJ

Another team to stick to their guns, FDJ will maintain their relationship with French brand Lapierre for their bikes in 2017. Thibaut Pinot will continue to have the choice of the lightweight Xelius SL in the mountains, while French rider’s hints at improved TT performances last year should be consolidated aboard the Aerostorm DRS.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
The Xelius SL is pitched as a lightweight all-rounder and is one of the bikes available to the French FDJ team (Pic: Sirotti)

For the rouleurs and sprinters, the aero Aircode SL will be available, while it’s likely the Pulsium endurance frame will be spotted during the Classics given its more comfortable ride characteristics.

There are no significant changes to the componentry either, with a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset teamed with the brand’s rolling stock, as well as a retention of Fizik for the saddles and Continental tyres.

Frame manufacturer: Lapierre
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano

Katusha-Alpecin

Katusha, who have nabbed Alpecin as a co-sponsor for 2017, have been with Canyon for a few years now and have seen great success, particularly with Alexander Kristoff. Unlike Canyon’s second sponsored WorldTour team, Movistar, who choose from both the Aeroad CF SLX and Ultimate CF SLX bikes, Katusha stick solely with the aero gains of the former.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Katusha’s Canyons are the only WorldTour bikes equipped with SRAM groupses (Pic: Sirotti)

Will we see discs at the Classics? It’s likely, given the arrival of the Aeroad and Ultimate Disc bikes. Otherwise, the Speedmax is Canyon’s flagship TT bike, and this year will probably be even more prominent underneath new arrival Tony Martin’s world champion colours and the results that could bring.

The bikes make use of SRAM’s Red eTap groupset, with sister company Zipp continuing its sponsorship with wheels. Power meters will be provided by Quark and saddles come from Fizik, with Canyon themselves rounding off the bike with their own in-house finishing kit.

Frame manufacturer: Canyon
Groupset: SRAM
Wheels: Zipp

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal have once again kept it in the Belgian family for 2017, with Ridley supplying the bikes. This means the aero Noah SL, lightweight and updated Helium SLX, and endurance Fenix SL will all be familiar to the team, as will the Dean TT bike.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Ridley have updated the Helium, now dubbed the Helium SLX, and the lightweight frame is now said to be 15 per cent stiffer (Pic: Sirotti)

Also maintained is the relationship with Campagnolo – one of three WorldTour team sponsorships for the Italian marque, along with Movistar and UAE Abu Dhabi – so it’s the super-premium Super Record EPS that we’ll be able to drool over once again, with the wheels also coming from Campag. SRM power meters provide the numbers.

While Campagnolo gave us a sneak peek of their disc brakes last year, we’re yet to see anything officially launched. Will that change in 2017? We’ll have to sit tight and see, but keep an eye on the bikes of the three Campag-sponsored teams.

Otherwise Lotto’s bikes are finished with Deda components and Selle Italia saddles, while Vittoria, looking to increase their WorldTour presence, take over from Continental as tyre supplier.  

Frame manufacturer: Ridley
Groupset: Campagnolo
Wheels: Campagnolo

Movistar

Canyon replaced Pinarello as Movistar’s bike supplier in 2014, with the partnership now entering its fourth year.  That means the Ultimate CF SLX continues to be the bike of choice for Nairo Quintana as he bids to complete his set of Grand Tour victories, and the Aeroad CF SLX is the pick for veteran Alejandro Valverde – interestingly his bike of choice despite his obvious prowess in the mountains. The Speedmax comes into the fray for time trials.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Movistar riders can choose between the Canyon Aeroad CF SLX and Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Pic: Sirotti)

Like Lotto Soudal, Movistar are also sponsored by Campagnolo, so there’s another smattering of Super Record EPS groupsets here, along with Bora Ultra hoops.

The riders have their choice of Fizik saddles, and will roll on Continental rubber for 2017. Due to a team tie-up, expect the majority of riders to use Look’s pedal systems as well. Otherwise, Canyon finishing kit and Power2Max power meters (despite Quintana’s semi-protestation to power meter technology during the Tour last year) complete the setup.

Frame manufacturer: Canyon
Groupset: Campagnolo
Wheels: Campagnolo

Orica-Scott

It’s same-as-before with Orica-Scott. With Scott Bikes now having taken a title interest in the team, instead of being a simple bike partner, it’s likely the team will be used for future prototype testing and bike launches, especially now that IAM Cycling are no more.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Scott have taken on co-title sponsorship of the Orica-Scott team. Here’s sprinter Caleb Ewan with his Scott Foil (Pic: Sirotti)

Whether new models (or at least, models with discs) are on their way is unclear, but we do know that the Australian brand likes to give riders free choice of which frame they use for specific events. For example, during the 2016 Paris-Roubaix, three riders chose the lightweight Addict and two, including winner Mathew Hayman, plumped for the aero Foil, with the remaining team members using the more compliant Solace.

The Plasma is Scott’s TT bike, and all the bikes will continue to be built up with full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets and Shimano wheels (or, like all Shimano teams, PRO wheels on time trial bikes).

The paint has changed in line with the new navy blue and flouro yellow kit design, with the bikes continuing to sport SRM power meters, Syncros finishing kit and Continental tyres. The team will also debut the new Flaér Revo Via automatic chain lubing system, so no more mechanics dangling precariously out of team cars for a quick re-lube on the go.

Frame manufacturer: Scott
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano

QuickStep Floors

Quick-Step Floors (formerly Etixx Quick-Step) will continue to use Specialized bikes this season and are unaffected by the brand moving about elsewhere.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
QuickStep Floors remains with Specialized for the new season (Pic: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media)

The team’s raison d’être is the Spring Classics, and without a major win during this key time of the year in 2016, they will be hoping for better fortunes on the new, disc-only Roubaix as Tom Boonen bids to make a winning farewell to his racing career. Away from the cobbles, the likes of Dan Martin will pedal a Tarmac, while speed merchants like Fernando Gaviria will likely opt for the Venge ViAS. The Shiv will naturally be the TT stallion.

Specialized sponsorship carries over to the wheelset with Roval hoops, while Selle Italia supply the saddles. Shimano provide the Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain, shifting and brakes, alongside FSA finishing kit and a 4iiii power meter to record the vital data.

Frame manufacturer: Specialized
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Roval

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

It almost wouldn’t be a WorldTour peloton without the presence of Bianchi. 2017 sees the Italian’s continue to sponsor LottoNL-Jumbo, complete with the clashing colour scheme between Bianchi celeste and Lotto’s yellow and black kit.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Cycling wouldn’t be the same without Bianchi. The Oltre XR4 is the latest machine from the Italian marque (Pic: Sirotti)

The bikes on offer remain the same: the 2016-debuted XR4 aero bike tops the line, with riders having access to the climber’s favourite, the Specialissima if they choose, along with the Infinito CV.

The XR4, which we’ve recently reviewed, has benefited from the use of Countervail dampening technology, so it’s possible we may see more riders opt for this bike over the Infinito CV in the cobbled Classics. The Aquila CV will cut a svelte shape during the time trials.

Purists steel yourselves – the team will continue to use Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 for groupset duties, along with Shimano wheels and Vittoria tyres. Elsewhere, FSA and Vision provide the finishing kit, and San Marco the perches, while LottoNL-Jumbo will carry on using Pioneer power meters.

Frame manufacturer: Bianchi
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano

Team Sky

Team Sky have partnered with Pinarello since the WorldTour squad’s inception in 2010 and, going into 2017, there’s another new bike: the Dogma F10.

Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F10 team bike 2017
The Dogma F10 is the eighth Pinarello road bike to be used by Team Sky (Pic: Team Sky)

The F10, which is the eighth different road bike to be used by Team Sky, was unveiled on the eve of the season-opening Tour Down Under and is said to be lighter, stiffer and more aero than the Dogma F8 it replaces.

With the Dogma being something of an all-rounder, expect to see Sky riders aboard the bike for the majority of the year. Where Sky do have options is in the Classics, with both the K8 and K8-S available, depending on whether riders prefer the suspension dampener or not. And what price on Team Sky riders using the K8 Disk at the Spring Classics? We’ll see… Otherwise, the Bolide rounds out the selection for use in time trials.

As in previous years, Shimano supply Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets (though defending Tour de France champion Froome continues to use Osymetric rings), with the wheels also coming from the Japanese company’s top-tier range. Otherwise, PRO bring the finishing kit to the party and the team continue to use Stages power meters and Continental tyres.

Frame manufacturer: Pinarello
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano

Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb, previously known as Giant-Alpecin before Alpecin took up sponsorship with Katusha and Giant stepped back from title sponsorship, will continue to use Giant bikes all the same in 2017.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Giant-Alpecin may have become Team Sunweb, but Giant continue to supply the squad’s bikes (Pic: Team Sunweb)

As a result, the team will have free choice of the aero Propel Advanced SL, lightweight TCR Advanced SL, compliant Defy Advanced SL and the Trinity Advanced Pro TT bikes. If the team opts to use disc brakes, they have the option of a disc-equipped Defy or TCR available to them at time of writing.

Another fully-kitted out Shimano team, the groupset will be Dura-Ace Di2, the wheels all Dura-Ace or PRO branded, and the finishing kit provided by PRO as well, with a Pioneer power meter providing the key numbers to crunch. The team will use Vittoria tyres for 2017.

Frame manufacturer: Giant
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano

Team UAE Abu Dhabi

Team UAE Abu Dhabi have only just officially announced themselves to the world, with Middle Eastern backers taking over when the proposed Chinese takeover of the old Lampre-Merida license fell through. However, the team haven’t wasted any time in securing a historic name as frame supplier.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Purists rejoice! Colnago are back at cycling’s top table for 2017, with Team UAE Abu Dhabi’s bikes going big on the Italian theme, thanks also to Campagnolo groupsets and wheels (Pic: Sirotti)

Colnago – you may have heard of them. The Italian marque will supply the lightweight C60 for the mountains, while the new Concept will be the team’s aero weapon. The M.Zero is Colnago’s UCI-legal TT frame – so we expect that to be under the riders for the races against the clock.

In keeping with the Italian theme, the team will use Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets and Campag Bora Ultra hoops, shod with Vittoria tyres. The bikes will also sport finishing kit from Italian brand Deda, though the power meters are from German firm power2max.

Frame manufacturer: Colnago
Groupset: Campagnolo
Wheels: Campagnolo

Trek-Segafredo

Like a number of other teams, there are no prizes for guessing what bikes the Trek-Segafredo team will be riding in 2017.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
The Madone is the aero bike of choice for the Trek-Segafredo team

The arrival of Alberto Contador means the the two-time Tour de France champion is using Trek bikes for the first time since 2009. He will have a choice of the aero Madone, compliant Domane, revamped last year with front and rear IsoSpeed, or more likely in El Pistolero’s case, the super-lightweight Émonda to give him the edge in the mountains.

WorldTour team bikes 2017
Expect to see new signing Alberto Contador on the super-light Trek Emonda

If discs are to be used by the team in 2017, it’s likely to be during the Classics – although time will tell if the Fabian Cancellara-inspired pro geometry version of the Domane will see discs this year.

The Speed Concept TT bike rounds out the options for the team, with Trek in-house brand Bontrager supplying the wheelsets and finishing kit. Power will be recorded by SRM, fitted around a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

Frame manufacturer: Trek
Groupset: Shimano
Wheels: Bontrager

