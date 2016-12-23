Ahhhh what a year. What a crazy, exhilarating, maddening year. We were treated to tales of Olympic glory, a controversial World Championships, as well as the most batshit crazy Tour de France we’ve had in ages. There were near-misses and underdog stories in the Classics, and a coulda-woulda-shoulda in the Giro d’Italia.

It was also the year where for some cycling fans the last vestiges of Dave Brailsford’s credibility fell away like the end of a digestive biscuit left too long in a brew.

So much happened that it’s tough to process it all – so what better way to take the edge of things and work through all this drama than with a bunch of animated GIFs?

La Primavera nightmare

It’s the stuff of dreams, but also of nightmares. You’re coming into the final straight of Milan-San Remo and you’re comfortably the fastest sprinter in the bunch. The line is within reach. You are going to win Milan-San Remo. And then from out of nowhere your front wheel just seems to disappear out from underneath you. This is what happened to Fernando Gaviria in the season opener. Poor guy.