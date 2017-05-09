Eight ways you can get involved in the Tour of Cambridgeshire - Road Cycling UK

The Tour of Cambridgeshire – Britain’s first European-style Gran Fondo and Chrono – is back this June, but there’s far more to the three-day Festival than just the closed-road gran fondo.

Centred on the Peterborough Arena and Showground, from June 2 to June 4, online entries for this year’s event close on Sunday May 14 so times running out if you want a slice of the action for yourself.

There are plenty of ways to get involved in the Tour of Cambridgeshire this year (pic – Sportograf)

And trust us, with everything from vintage rides to single-speed racing, folding bikes and cyclo-cross, even if the gran fondo isn’t for you, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Still unconvinced? Here are eight ways you can get involved in this year’s event. Head this way to enter.