Eroica Britannia 2017: six route highlights for riders tackling the vintage bike ride - Road Cycling UK

With a new base this year, the 2017 Eroica Britannia also has three new routes, offering some of the best riding in the Peak District – in vintage kit and on vintage bikes of course.

The three-day Eroica Britannia festival celebrates the ‘Best of British’ and the routes are a fitting showpiece as a result, through picturesque villages, past village greens, English pubs and off-road trails.

Three routes are available for the ride, which takes place on Sunday June 18 – the final day of the festival.

The Eroica Britannia ride offers three Peak District routes which aim to celebrate the Best of British (pic – Eroica)

The short route, also called the ‘Tourist’ route, covers 25 miles in total, with 1,245ft of climbing, and is rated 2/6 for difficulty.

At 55 miles, with 4,212ft, the medium route – or ‘Sportsman’ route – is rated 4/6 for difficulty, while the 100-mile long route packs in 8,741ft of the best climbing the Peak District National Park has to offer, and is graded 6/6 for difficulty.

Here are some highlights from across the three routes to get you in the mood.