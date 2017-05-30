Video - climbs to ride: Vallter 2000 - Road Cycling UK

The highest climb in the Catalonia region, Vallter 2000 will be familiar to cycling fans with both Nairo Quintana and Tejay van Garderen climbing to victory on the 12km climb at the Volta a Catalunya in recent years.

Only four climbs top the 2,000m mark in Catalonia and Vallter 2000 – the name of the ski station at the top – is the king, at 2,144m.

It’s a must-ride climb for cyclists who find themselves in the region, so it’s little surprise to learn the Col Collective took full advantage while there to take on the serene, snow-capped mountain.

Vallter 2000 is the King of Catalonia – the region’s highest peak (pic – Col Collective)

Mike Cotty, who says the drag up to the start of the climb is not to be underestimated in its own right, believes the bare statistics – 12km at 7.8 per cent average gradient – tell you all you need to know.

“Although there aren’t any really steep double digit pitches the average gradient of 7.8% speaks for itself, rarely gifting you any respite,” he says.

“Find your rhythm, keep the faith and let the serenity of the mountains be your guide.”

Check out the video above, or see more from the Col Collective here.