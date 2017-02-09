RCUK's essential guide to road cycling in Mallorca - Road Cycling UK

Even though you may be coming to Mallorca for a training camp in search of fitness, we advise you come with base miles already in your legs and with experience or previous form of climbing in your local area so that you’re not caught out. A route planning tool like Strava will help you plot your routes, as well as gauge the length and severity of the climbs you’re set to take on.

Mallorca is known for its dry and mild weather, so you can generally get away without your thermals – though anybody there this winter will have been glad of some extra layers thanks to the unlikely appearance of snow.

Mallorca is known for its sun, but the temperatures can be much cooler in winter – and this year riders even saw snow (pic: Madison-Genesis)

We have heard reports of riders climbing the Puig Major in the depth of winter and finding the one-degree celcius temperature at the summit a bit parky too, so it really depends on the time of year you go.

Summer riders (May-September) may need a gilet and arm warmers with them at the ends of the season, but elsewhere we recommend packing full arm and leg warmers, a waterproof jacket, a gilet, long-fingered gloves and shoe covers alongside your summer kit.

As ever, you also need to ensure you’re carrying at least the spare equipment you would have for a normal ride at home, with extra spares in your luggage just in case.

This should include spare tubes, tyre levers, and a pump or CO2 canisters, as well as puncture repair kit, a versatile multi-tool (some may even want to bring a toolkit for larger repairs back at base), and anything you may need over the course of your trip, including chain lube and the charger for an electronic groupset, if you have one.

Remember airlines have strict rules about what can and can not be carried in hand luggage, so be sure to check this before flying out. You should also factor in the cost of transporting a bike box in the hold if you intend to fly with your own bike, and make sure it meets the airline guidelines.