How much does it cost to fly abroad with your bike? - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

How much does it cost to fly abroad with your bike?

Every airline seems to differ when it comes to taking your bike on a plane, so how much will you have to pay?

From training camps to cycling holidays to big European sportives, there are plenty of reasons to want to take your bike abroad with you.

And yet, how to do so and how much it costs is not straightforward, with each airline differing from the next in terms of cost, maximum weight, and even whether your bike is treated as luggage or not.

– How to travel by air with your bike – 

Travelling on two different airlines? You may find the rule for one flight differs greatly when compared to the next one.

Fortunately, Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance have attempted to simplify matters by producing this handy infographic, taking a look at 16 commonly-used airlines for cyclists travelling to Europe.

Working on a few assumptions – all flights being economy in Europe, all bikes having been pre-booked, and all costs being for a single economy trip in the currency displayed by the airline – they’ve attempted to answer the all-important question of how much it costs to travel by air with your bike.

So, if you’re flying abroad with your bike this year, take a look at the guide above to avoid any unexpected costs…

