Scottish endurance rider Mark Beaumont has smashed the world record for circumnavigating the globe on a bike, taking 44 days of the previous mark and beating his 80-day target by one day.

Beaumont, 34, from Perthshire, had previously held the record in 2008, setting a mark of 194 days, and rode an average of 240 miles per day to reclaim the record. Spending more than 16 hours a day on his bike, Beaumont’s ride was split into four stages as he traversed the continents.

Having left Paris on July 2 for the first leg, Beaumont rode through Europe and into Russia, before crossing Mongolia and finishing in Beijing. Beaumont then traveled through Australia and New Zealand, before the third stage started in Anchorage, Alaska, and saw him head up to Nova Scotia. The final European stage started in Lisbon before a triumphant return to the Arc de Triomphe – 18,000 miles in all.