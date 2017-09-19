Scottish cyclist Mark Beaumont smashes round-the-world cycling record by 44 days - and here's the bike he did it on - Road Cycling UK

Mark Beaumont smashes round-the-world cycling record by 44 days – and here's the bike he did it on

Perthshire rider beats own 80-day target by completing 18,000-mile ride in 79 days

Scottish endurance rider Mark Beaumont has smashed the world record for circumnavigating the globe on a bike, taking 44 days of the previous mark and beating his 80-day target by one day.

Beaumont, 34, from Perthshire, had previously held the record in 2008, setting a mark of 194 days, and rode an average of 240 miles per day to reclaim the record. Spending more than 16 hours a day on his bike, Beaumont’s ride was split into four stages as he traversed the continents.

Having left Paris on July 2 for the first leg, Beaumont rode through Europe and into Russia, before crossing Mongolia and finishing in Beijing. Beaumont then traveled through Australia and New Zealand, before the third stage started in Anchorage, Alaska, and saw him head up to Nova Scotia. The final European stage started in Lisbon before a triumphant return to the Arc de Triomphe – 18,000 miles in all.

Scottish endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont completed his 18,000-mile circumnavigation of the globe in 79 days (Pic: Panaracer)

Beaumont completed the ride on a customised Koga Kimera Premium road bike, based round a carbon frame. The bike was equipped with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and hydraulic disc brakes, while the custom paintjob features Beaumont’s signature on the toptube.

The Scot used Comira carbon wheels shod with Panaracer’s 28mm tubeless Race D Evo3 tyres, which served him for around 3,500-4,000 miles before needing to be changed. A Selle SMP Pro saddle kept things comfortable throughout.

Due to the demands of the ride, Beaumont also made use of Profile Design TT handlebars to help him stay in an aerodynamic position for as long as possible, while a Rudy Project aero helmet also helped him cut through the wind and save valuable time. Meanwhile, Altura provided the kit.

On his achievement, Beaumont said: “This has been, without doubt, the most punishing challenge I have ever put my body and mind through.

Beaumont rode a carbon Kogo Kimera Premium bike, with Corima carbon wheels and Panaracer RaceD Evo3 tyres (Pic: Panaracer)

“The physical and mental stamina required for each day was a challenge in itself, but I had an amazing support team around me.

“The success of cycling around the world in 80 days shows that what seemed impossible is possible and has redefined the limits of endurance sport.”

He added: “Each stage brought different challenges including different climates, which I had to adjust to quickly.

“Stage one through Russia and Mongolia was unknown territory, so to complete this phase and come out with a second Guinness World Record [most miles cycled in a month from Paris to Perth] is a real achievement.

Mark Beaumont’s Koga Kimera Premium features the Scotsman’s signature on the toptube

“I am very grateful for the support I’ve received from people all over the world, from fellow cyclists joining me on the road to messages and wishes online. The experience has been incredible, and I’m excited to share this journey for years to come.”

Beaumont’s Artemis World Cycle partnered with online teaching resource Twinkl to provide lesson plans and educational material for primary schools, while he is also attempting to raise £80,000 for humanitatian architectural charity Orkidstudio.

To donate visit Beaumont’s Just Giving page or text ‘ORKD80 £10’ to 70070.

Mark Beaumont's Koga Kimera Premium features the Scotsman's signature on the toptube
