Do you ride your bike to work? If the answer is ‘yes’ then you’re part of a growing trend. A rapidly increasing number of Brits are cycle commuting in cities all around the UK and their reasons for doing so are nearly as diverse as the types of bikes that they use to get from A to B.

Whether you’re riding to work for extra training, or you just can’t stand spending what feels like half your life on public transport, or maybe the bike ride is just plain quicker than sitting in a car in traffic – commuting by bike has some massive benefits.

But it can also come with its own little annoyances, and some of those are inevitably caused by the people around you, be they motorists, pedestrians, or other cyclists. We’ve taken a light-hearted look at some of the characters you’ll definitely encounter on your ride to work.