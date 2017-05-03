Video: climbs to ride - Trollstigen, Norway - Road Cycling UK

Norway’s Trollstigen is one of the most visually stunning cycling climbs to ride, and a staple of many a rider’s bucket list.

Snaking up the dramatic, rocky mountainside, the climb is set deep in the mountains on Norway’s western coastline.

It is said trolls roam the mountain by night, and while the Col Collective’s visit did not bring any unwelcome encounters with mythical beasts, it does show exactly why the climb is so revered.

Trollstigen boasts a picture-perfect backdrop, complete with waterfalls and dramatic mountainside scenery pic – Col Collective

Col Collective founder Mike Cotty says of the ascent: “I’ve been fortunate enough to ride many mountains over the years but there were moments during this climb that took me to a completely different world, where the tiniest touch of water on your skin makes you feel so alive, reminding you how the power of nature and the great outdoors is the answer to every question.”

Check out the video above, or see more from the Col Collective here.