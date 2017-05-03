Video: climbs to ride - Trollstigen, Norway - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Video: climbs to ride – Trollstigen, Norway

Climbing the mythical Norwegian giant

Norway’s Trollstigen is one of the most visually stunning cycling climbs to ride, and a staple of many a rider’s bucket list.

Snaking up the dramatic, rocky mountainside, the climb is set deep in the mountains on Norway’s western coastline.

It is said trolls roam the mountain by night, and while the Col Collective’s visit did not bring any unwelcome encounters with mythical beasts, it does show exactly why the climb is so revered.

Trollstigen boasts a picture-perfect backdrop, complete with waterfalls and dramatic mountainside scenery pic – Col Collective

Col Collective founder Mike Cotty says of the ascent: “I’ve been fortunate enough to ride many mountains over the years but there were moments during this climb that took me to a completely different world, where the tiniest touch of water on your skin makes you feel so alive, reminding you how the power of nature and the great outdoors is the answer to every question.”

Check out the video above, or see more from the Col Collective here.

Vital statistics

Start: Sogge
Length: 19km
Summit: 852m
Elevation gain: 802m
Average gradient: 4.4%
Max gradient: 10%
Ridden in June

Share

Topics:

Col Collective

Related Articles

Sportive

Entry open for Evans Cycles' HOY 100 and King of the Downs sportives

Popular Ride It! series fixtures now open for entry

Entry open for Evans Cycles' HOY 100 and King of the Downs sportives
Sportive

Ten of the best climbs in the Lake District

Beautiful backdrops mask fiercely tough climbs in the Lakes

Ten of the best cycling climbs in the Lake District
Sportive

Eleven of the best sportives to ride in May

Looking for an early hit out with summer on the horizon? Here are the best sportives with entry still available

Eleven of the best sportives to ride in May
Sportive

Tour of Wessex to partner with Chris Froome's former mentor David Kinjah

Kenyan who helped discover Tour de France champion to ride Britain's biggest multi-day sportive

Tour of Wessex to partner with Chris Froome's former mentor David Kinjah
Sportive

Barbados to host inaugural Festival of Cycling in September

Five-day event will culminate in a round-the-island sportive

Barbados to host inaugural Festival of Cycling in September
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production