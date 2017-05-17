Video: The Col Collective's Boulder Big Ride - Road Cycling UK

We’re used to the Col Collective treating us to videos of some of the most stunning climbs to ride from across the world.

Now, it’s time for something different – but, insists Mike Cotty, that doesn’t mean it’s any easier.

The Col Collective teamed up with former US national champion Timmy Duggan and Craig Lewis, a former team-mate of Mark Cavendish at HTC-HighRoad to explore the best Boulder, Colorado, has to offer.

The Col Collective tackled the best riding Colorado had to offer with Timmy Duggan and Craig Lewis (pic: Col Collective)

The Boulder Big Ride covers 61 miles of high-altitude riding, dirt roads and challenges such as the Super Flagstaff Road and Gross Dam.

Check out the video above, or see more from the Col Collective here.