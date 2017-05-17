Video: The Col Collective's Boulder Big Ride - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Video: The Col Collective’s Boulder Big Ride

Ex pros, high altitudes and dirt roads in Boulder, Colorado

We’re used to the Col Collective treating us to videos of some of the most stunning climbs to ride from across the world.

Now, it’s time for something different – but, insists Mike Cotty, that doesn’t mean it’s any easier.

The Col Collective teamed up with former US national champion Timmy Duggan and Craig Lewis, a former team-mate of Mark Cavendish at HTC-HighRoad to explore the best Boulder, Colorado, has to offer.

The Col Collective tackled the best riding Colorado had to offer with Timmy Duggan and Craig Lewis (pic: Col Collective)

The Boulder Big Ride covers 61 miles of high-altitude riding, dirt roads and challenges such as the Super Flagstaff Road and Gross Dam.

Check out the video above, or see more from the Col Collective here.

Vital statistics

Start: Vecchio’s, Boulder
Length: 61 miles (98km)
Highest point: 9,161ft (2,792m)
Elevation gain: 8,005ft (2,440m)
Ridden in September

Share

Topics:

Col Collective

Related Articles

Sportive

Video: climbs to ride - Trollstigen, Norway

Climbing the mythical Norwegian giant

Video: climbs to ride - Trollstigen, Norway
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production