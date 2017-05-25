Video - Morvélo's Duel on Hellfire Pass: "rough, weathered and remorselessly steep" - Road Cycling UK

Bwlch-y-Groes in Snowdonia is the highest tarmacked road pass in Wales, offering stunning scenery and fierce gradients to make it one of the UK’s ultimate must-ride climbs.

“Rough, weathered and remorselessly steep,” say Morvélo, who have released the short video above highlighting the beautiful but brutal climb in all its glory – it’s not known as “Hellfire Pass” in English for nothing.

Bwlch-y-Groes is known in English as Hellfire Pass – with good reason (pic: SimonPix, via Flickr Creative Commons)

“Duel”, the video, is a showcase of the 3.5km climb, which boasts an 11 per cent average gradient and steep ramps of one-in-four nearer the bottom.

Describing the inspiration for the name, Morvélo say: “Sitting, standing, stamping, wrestling and fighting up this wonderful myriad of gradients, climbing is an ever-present adversary that provides an immovable challenge that must be overcome. The ultimate duel.”

Check out the video above for some climbing inspiration, or visit Morvélo’s website.