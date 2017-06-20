Six reasons to ride the 2017 Velothon Wales sportive - Road Cycling UK

Velothon Wales returns on Sunday July 9 for the third edition of the closed-road sportive and pro race.

The event has become one of the most popular events on the UK calendar, with some 16,000 riders expected to take the start line of the sportive, which offers 110km and 140km routes.

In fact, it’s one of five Velothon events, with similar rides in Germany, Sweden, Australia and Canada, ensuring this is a global series with a local flavour.

We rode the inaugural edition of the Velothon Wales sportive in 2014 and were impressed by the atmosphere, traffic-free roads, south Wales scenery and tough climbs on an otherwise fast course.

If you’re looking for a challenge this summer, here are five reasons to ride the 2017 Velothon Wales.

Velothon Wales will return on Sunday July 9 (Pic: rb create)

City centre start

Velothon Wales starts in the shadow of the spectacular Cardiff Castle, with the city centre depart adding to the sportive’s unique atmosphere. For one day only, the city of Cardiff is taken over by cyclists.

The end of the sportive, meanwhile, sees riders return to the city centre for a sprint finish on King Edward VII Avenue, alongside Cardiff’s beautiful Alexandra Gardens – a perfect spot to rest weary legs after the ride.