Competition: win a Specialized Tarmac Elite 2017 road bike worth £2,000 - Road Cycling UK

Competition: win a Specialized Tarmac Elite 2017 road bike worth £2,000

Gear News

Competition: win a Specialized Tarmac Elite 2017 road bike worth £2,000

Get your hands on a Specialized bike worth £2,000, courtesy of Pedalsure

Now here’s a cracking prize for you to get your hands on. We’ve teamed up with cycling insurance provider Pedalsure to give you the chance to win a 2017 Specialized Tarmac Elite SL4 road bike worth £2,000.

The Tarmac is Specialized’s race platform and the carbon fibre frame is equipped with a Shimano Ultegra 6800 groupset, along with a Praxis Zayante chainset. If you’re looking to upgrade your bike to a lightweight, high-spec machine, then this is just the ticket.

All you need to do is answer the simple question below and we’ll pick a name out of the hat on July 27. Good luck!

Loading competition…

 

 

