Six highlights from Sportful's 2018 spring/summer clothing range - Road Cycling UK

Sportful’s clothing range has been revamped for the 2018 spring/summer season, with a refreshed line-up of jerseys inspired by the Italian brand’s two sponsored WorldTour teams.

The Dolomites-based firm is partnering with Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team and Vincenzo Nibali’s Bahrain-Merida squad this year and the BodyFit Pro line-up takes the jerseys worn by those teams and offers them to wider public. You get the same fit and features, but without the sponsors’ logos.

We’ve taken a closer look at the BodyFit Pro Evo, BodyFit Pro Classics and BodyFit Pro Light jerseys in the video above, along with a handful of other highlights from the range, including the refined BodyFit Pro Ltd bib shorts, or read on for more about Sportful’s refreshed clothing range.

Sportful BodyFit Evo Jersey – £90.00

The BodyFit Pro Evo is the go-to jersey for Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida riders, and is designed for day-to-say summer use. As a result, you get a lightweight fabric (though not as lightweight as the BodyFit Light jersey), an aero-inspired fit and laser-cut sleeves.

Sportful’s BodyFit Pro Evo jersey is designed for day-to-day summer user (Pic: Toby Martin/Factory Media)

You also get three rear pockets and reflective accents, and you can take your pick from five colours, including the ‘blue twilight/yellow fluo’ option pictured here.