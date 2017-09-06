Win a cycling tour to Thailand with SpiceRoads Cycling and Bikmo - Road Cycling UK

SpiceRoads Cycling and Bikmo bicycle insurance are giving away a cycling experience of a lifetime in Thailand.
Beyond the famous island beaches and iconic temples lies a welcoming local culture. Coupled with dizzyingly varied natural landscape and a network of scenic roads, Thailand makes for an altogether adventurous and challenging cycling tour.
There are two prizes available, each worth over £5,000. The prizes include:
- Your choice of Bangkok to Phuket (road bike) or Tribal Trails of North Thailand (MTB) tours by SpiceRoads
- International flights (from London airports)
- Bike and travel insurance from Bikmo
Interested? We thought so. Answer the question below to put your name in the hat.
