Win a cycling tour to Thailand with SpiceRoads Cycling and Bikmo - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Win a cycling tour to Thailand with SpiceRoads Cycling and Bikmo

Your chance to win a dream trip worth more than £5,000

SpiceRoads Cycling and Bikmo bicycle insurance are giving away a cycling experience of a lifetime in Thailand.

Beyond the famous island beaches and iconic temples lies a welcoming local culture. Coupled with dizzyingly varied natural landscape and a network of scenic roads, Thailand makes for an altogether adventurous and challenging cycling tour.

There are two prizes available, each worth over £5,000. The prizes include:

Interested? We thought so. Answer the question below to put your name in the hat.

WIN A CYCLING TOUR OF THAILAND

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

Bikmo SpiceRoads

Related Articles

Sportive

Cycology: tailor-made cycling holidays for you and your significant other

Bespoke trips available to Mallorca, Mauritius and Portugal

Cycology: tailor-made cycling holidays for you and your significant other
Sportive

Seventeen signs you're addicted to Strava

How many of these tell-tale symptoms do you exhibit?

Seventeen signs you're addicted to Strava
Sportive

How to start a cycling club - and ten tips to make your club a success

Want to start your own cycling club? Tom Owen has been there to tell the tale

How to start a cycling club - and ten tips to make your club a success
Sportive

Stavanger to host Maserati Haute Route Norway three-day sportive in 2018

Haute Route series heads to Norway's fjords for latest 'compact' event

Stavanger to host Maserati Haute Route Norway three-day sportive in 2018
Sportive

Online registration now open for RideLondon 2018 ballot

Entry fee set at £69, route to be confirmed

Online registration now open for RideLondon 2018 ballot
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production