Win a cycling tour to Thailand with SpiceRoads Cycling and Bikmo - Road Cycling UK

SpiceRoads Cycling and Bikmo bicycle insurance are giving away a cycling experience of a lifetime in Thailand.

Beyond the famous island beaches and iconic temples lies a welcoming local culture. Coupled with dizzyingly varied natural landscape and a network of scenic roads, Thailand makes for an altogether adventurous and challenging cycling tour.

There are two prizes available, each worth over £5,000. The prizes include:

Your choice of Bangkok to Phuket (road bike) or Tribal Trails of North Thailand (MTB) tours by SpiceRoads

International flights (from London airports)

Bike and travel insurance from Bikmo

Interested? We thought so. Answer the question below to put your name in the hat.

WIN A CYCLING TOUR OF THAILAND

