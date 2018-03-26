Beginner’s guide: why should you purchase specialist cycling insurance? - Road Cycling UK

As your bike investment grows, be it financially or in terms of time vested in the saddle, there comes a point when insurance should be a serious consideration. Perhaps the cost of your bikes outweighs an easy financial replacement. Or maybe your cycling calendar now includes sportives or other weekend events?

For some it takes a near miss, or a story from a friend, or even a friend of a friend. But it’s safe to say the topic of insurance is never too far away, as we share the Queen’s highways and urban areas with cars, buses and distracted pedestrians.

The question then advances to where do I get covered? Home insurance, British Cycling or a specialist cycling insurance company?

Phil Cooper, marketing director at our partner PedalSure, explains why the latter option is better suited to both commuters and more serious riders…