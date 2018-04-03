Win a trip to the Scottish Highlands with Komoot - Road Cycling UK

Route planning and sharing app Komoot is on the look-out for new ‘Pioneers’ – and you could join them on a trip to the Scottish Highlands just by sharing the highlights from your most inspiring rides.

Komoot Pioneers are the local experts who share the most notable highlights of their cycling routes on the app – be it a challenging climb, lesser-known gravel road or just the best coffee stops around.

When you plan your route on Komoot (and you can read our guide to the app here), you can choose to display these hand-picked highlights to help plot the best day on the bike you can.