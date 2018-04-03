Win a trip to the Scottish Highlands with Komoot - Road Cycling UK

Win a trip to the Scottish Highlands with Komoot

Hungry for adventure? Know the best local routes to inspire other cyclists? Komoot want new Pioneers - and have a trip to Scotland up for grabs for the most inspiring contributors

Route planning and sharing app Komoot is on the look-out for new ‘Pioneers’ – and you could join them on a trip to the Scottish Highlands just by sharing the highlights from your most inspiring rides.

Komoot Pioneers are the local experts who share the most notable highlights of their cycling routes on the app – be it a challenging climb, lesser-known gravel road or just the best coffee stops around.

When you plan your route on Komoot (and you can read our guide to the app here), you can choose to display these hand-picked highlights to help plot the best day on the bike you can.

Komoot’s ‘highlights’ showcase the best local spots for cycling – be it tough climbs, challenging gravel roads or even the best cafes around (Pic: Komoot)

Now, Komoot are asking you to get out and ride this spring and summer and show-off the best cycling highlights with the community – with a place on the trip to Scotland up for grabs.

Komoot is taking the four individuals who contribute the most inspiring content between March 31 and July 31 2018 to the Scottish Highlands for a four-day trip in September.

– Beginner’s guide to Komoot: the dedicated route planning app –

If you are hungry for adventure, and know the roads in your region that other cyclists should be riding, then sign up to Komoot now – available on iOS or Android, with the option to plan on your desktop too – and get sharing.

For more information on the Pioneer competition, head to the Komoot website here, or find out more about how to make the most of Komoot for your route-planning needs here.

