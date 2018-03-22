Beginner's guide to Komoot: the dedicated route planning app - Road Cycling UK

Community focus

The community-led aspect of Komoot means you can tap into other users’ local knowledge too, in order to pick out the best climbs, segments, café stops and points of interest in each area.

Dedicated local experts and ambassadors are encouraged to post their own highlights, with a brief description and photos where possible, while you can use Komoot to pick out existing saved rides incorporating those highlights.

As more and more UK users sign up, the Komoot community is only expected to grow – so there will be even more to explore in greater detail.

Turn-by-turn voice navigation

Once you have your route, all that is left is to ride it – and Komoot features turn-by-turn voice navigation to keep you on the right path. It all works offline too (see below), so you don’t need to worry about signal dropping out if you want to head off the beaten track.

Komoot have also teamed up with Garmin to allow for seamless synchronisation of routes with a range of Garmin devices – download the free app from the Garmin Connect IQ store and sign in, and any changes you make on the iOS or Android app will be reflected on your bike computer. Integration with the Wahoo ELEMNT and BOLT also exists.

The community-led focus of Komoot means you can tap into local experts’ knowledge and also pick out route highlights – be it climbs like Honister Pass, cafe stops or other points of interest (Pic: Komoot)

Desktop planning, offline navigation

While Komoot is available as a free iPhone or Android app, you can plan your rides on a desktop for easier use, and then save them or send them to your phone. The free app includes one free ‘region’, which will download to your phone for turn-by-turn navigation even when you are offline.

Navigation will continue to work in other regions, but only through your phone’s 4G signal so those wishing to explore further afield may want to download further regions.

Komoot offers five regions for £19.99, or for an extra £10 you can download the whole world, metaphorically speaking.

