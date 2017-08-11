Let’s start by saying this: the 7Mesh Oro is the lightest waterproof jacket we’ve had in for review at RoadCyclingUK. At 92g, it’s 5g lighter than an inner tube – and we weighed both to illustrate the point. It’s comically light.
Like most things in cycling, less is more. Lower weight means your wallet takes a heavier hit, and so let’s get the price out of the way, too. At £250.00, the Oro is also one of the most expensive jackets on the market, but let’s delve a little further into the tech to help explain the price.
While the Oro comes from 7Mesh, a boutique brand based in Squamish, Canada, the Gore-Tex fabric it’s made from is the real talking point. The Oro utilises Gore-Tex’s Active fabric, designed for ‘fast pace, high intensity’ sports. It’s genuinely high-tech stuff. Whereas a waterproof typically uses a three-layer construction, with a face fabric, waterproof membrane and inner lining, Active eliminates the face fabric.
