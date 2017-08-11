7Mesh aren’t alone in using the Active fabric. Gore have their own jacket, the One, which utilises the fabric, while the Castelli Idro is another option.

The fabric also has a ‘Shakedry’ surface, which helps give it an appearance – and feel – almost like a wax jacket. The idea is that water will bead up on the surface and if you give it a shake, it will jump right off.

The Gore-Tex Active fabric is the star of the show here

Now, we’ve already had the chance to put the 7Mesh Oro through its paces, on a five-hour ride as part of the Haute Route Norway test event last weekend. It was the kind of day where, if you looked at the weather forecast first thing in the morning, you probably would have stayed in bed. But we were in Norway, where rain is an almost daily occurrence and, with frankly incredible roads to be ridden, nothing was going to stop us getting out.

That forecast became a reality and it tipped it down for three of the five days, with showers lurking otherwise. The kind of rain that hits you from all directions – hammering down from the sky above and bouncing up from the road, accompanied by levels of road spray from the wheels in front that you’d only otherwise expect from standing within touching distance of Niagara Falls.